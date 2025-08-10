Less than a week ago, Roberts expressed some uncertainty whether Hernandez would be ready to return from the IL before season's end, but the 33-year-old utility player has evidently made some significant strides in his recovery from left elbow inflammation in recent days. According to MLB.com, Roberts said that Hernandez has reached a point in his rehab that he's able to ramp up his involvement in baseball activities. Hernandez has already done some throwing, running and fielding grounders, but swinging the bat without discomfort will be the major hurdle that he'll need to clear before heading out on a rehab assignment.