Enrique Hernandez Injury: Still experiencing pain

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Hernandez (elbow) is "in a holding pattern" until he's pain-free, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez landed on the 10-day injured list due to left elbow inflammation July 7, and the initial expectation was that the utility man could be back right after the All-Star break. However, Hernandez's return date is now hazy given that he hasn't yet been able to resume baseball activities. Hernandez had been struggling prior to moving to the IL, going 2-for-24 over his previous 10 contests.