Eric Lauer News: Fans seven in fifth win

Lauer (5-2) picked up the win in Saturday's 6-3 victory over the Giants, allowing two runs on two hits over six innings. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

The southpaw continues to impress at the back of the Blue Jays' rotation. Lauer produced his second quality start of the season on 81 pitches (58 strikes), and he's given up more than two runs in only two of 15 appearances this season. He'll take a 2.80 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 65:16 K:BB through 61 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Detroit.