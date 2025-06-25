Erick Fedde News: Bombarded in seventh loss
Fedde (3-7) was saddled with the loss Wednesday against the Cubs, giving up seven runs on eight hits and two walks in 3.2 innings. He struck out two.
It was the second-shortest outing of the season for Fedde, who tied his season worst in runs allowed. The 32-year-old right-hander served up a season-high three home runs, and the eight hits against him were also his most allowed since his sixth start of the year back on April 27. Fedde will take a pedestrian 4.11 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 57:38 K:BB over 87.2 innings into his next scheduled appearance against the Pirates, who do have MLB's lowest OPS (.636) since the beginning of May.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now