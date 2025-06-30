Erick Fedde News: Clobbered again in loss

Fedde (3-8) took the loss Monday at Pittsburgh, allowing seven runs on 10 hits and three walks over five innings with no strikeouts.

Fedde conceded a leadoff homer to Spencer Horwitz in the first, and it was all downhill from there. The Pirates lineup peppered the St. Louis right-hander for 10 hits, matching Fedde's season-worst mark achieved when he also allowed seven runs against Milwaukee on April 27. With this disaster, the 32-year-old coughed up seven earned runs for the second consecutive start, as he failed to tally a K for the first time this season. Fedde is slated to carry a 4.56 ERA through 92.2 total innings into a difficult road matchup against the Cubs this weekend.