Erick Fedde News: Falters late in no-decision

Fedde did not factor into the decision in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the White Sox, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts over five innings.

Fedde opened with three scoreless innings below allowing two runs over the fourth and fifth, one of which was the result of a two-out error. The 32-year-old has now yielded three earned runs or fewer in five straight outings, though he's gone deep enough to earn a quality start just once during that stretch. He'll carry a 3.54 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 55:36 K:BB across 84 innings into a home matchup with the Cubs next week.