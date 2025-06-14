Erick Fedde News: Gets little help in loss

Fedde (3-6) took the loss Friday as the Cardinals fell 3-2 to the Brewers, giving up three runs on four hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

It was a solid performance from the right-hander, who tossed 55 of 86 pitches for strikes before exiting the game, but a lack of run support extended Fedde's winless streak to six starts. During that stretch, he's posted a more than respectable 3.34 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 22:13 K:BB over 32.1 innings. Fedde's odds of ending that drought seem very good in his next outing however, as he lines up for a road start next week against the White Sox.