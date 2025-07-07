Erick Fedde News: Next start undetermined

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol was noncommittal when asked Sunday whether Fedde would make his next tentatively scheduled start Saturday versus Atlanta, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

"I think we have to use (Monday) as a day we take a step back and figure out what that looks like," Marmol said. Fedde was charged with three runs on two hits and four walks while recording only four outs in Sunday's loss to the Cubs. He's been clobbered for 17 runs with a 2:9 K:BB over 10 innings covering his last three starts. Michael McGreevy started Sunday at Triple-A Memphis and would be Fedde's replacement in the rotation if the Cardinals decide to make a change.