Erick Fedde News: Staying in rotation for now

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 10, 2025

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Thursday that Fedde will start Saturday's game against Atlanta, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Cardinals mulled replacing Fedde in the rotation with Michael McGreevy, but they've decided to give the former at least one more start. Fedde has been pummeled for 17 earned runs with a 2:9 K:BB over 10 innings covering his last three starts and will be on a short leash moving forward.

Erick Fedde
St. Louis Cardinals
