Erick Fedde News: Struggles again Saturday

Fedde allowed three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out one batter over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against Atlanta on Saturday.

Fedde struggled from the outset, serving up two solo homers and three total runs over the first two innings. He settled down a bit thereafter but couldn't complete five frames, as he was pulled with two runners on base and two outs in the fourth. Fedde has struggled mightily over his past four starts, giving up 20 runs and surrendering six long balls over 14.2 innings during that stretch. The Cardinals were said to be considering removing the right-hander from the rotation in favor of Michael McGreevy following his previous start, and Fedde's tepid performance Sunday could give St. Louis further reason to move in that direction.