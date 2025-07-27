Erik Miller Injury: Completes bullpen session

Miller (elbow) threw a 20-fastball bullpen session at approximately 80 percent speed Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Miller said after the workout that he felt good, and the expectation is that he'll be ready to incorporate all of his pitches while throwing at a higher level of intensity in his next bullpen session Tuesday. The southpaw will eventually head out on a rehab assignment as he works his way back from an elbow sprain, with the Giants anticipating his return from the 15-day injured list to come in the second or third week of August.