Esteban Mejia News: Showing monster stuff in Florida

Mejia has a 2.17 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 47:22 K:BB in 37.1 innings in the Florida Complex League.

A 6-foot-3 righty who signed with Baltimore in January of 2024, Mejia won't turn 19 until spring training and has as much upside as any pitcher in the lower levels. According to Josh Norris of Baseball America, Mejia's fastball has been up to 102 mph and he shows off multiple offspeed pitches that will be between 60-grade and 80-grade pitches in time. Given how hard he throws and how young he is, Mejia's risk of arm injury is elevated, and his 13.8 percent walk rate illustrates the difficulty of reining in such an electric arsenal. He only recorded two outs while walking three batters and giving up three unearned runs in his most recent start July 17.