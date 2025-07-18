Eugenio Suarez News: In Friday's lineup

Suarez (hand) will start at third base and bat fifth Friday against the Cardinals.

Suarez avoided a serious injury after taking a pitch off his left hand during the All-Star Game, and a few days of rest will allow him to remain in Arizona's lineup to begin the second half. The 34-year-old infielder slashed .250/.320/.569 with 31 homers and 78 RBI before the break and is a likely candidate to be brought up in trade discussions over the next couple of weeks.