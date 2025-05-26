Eury Perez Injury: Making next rehab start Wednesday

Perez (elbow) is set for another rehab start Wednesday at Triple-A Jacksonville, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Perez endured a rough outing in his first rehab start Thursday, surrendering two runs on three hits while issuing three free passes across 3.1 frames. However, he clearly had his swing and miss stuff working, retiring seven of 10 batters via strikeout. The club has yet to establish a concrete timeline for Perez's return, but an early-to-mid-June activation appears likely.