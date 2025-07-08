Menu
Fantasy Home
MLB DFS

MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, July 8

Ryan Pohle takes a deeper look into team stacks and pitchers for Tuesday's MLB slate, including Seattle's Logan Gilbert in a matchup against the Yankees.
July 8, 2025
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, July 8
July 8, 2025
DFS MLB

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 13-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*Some weather implications tonight. WSH @ STL is the most likely to potentially be postponed or have the start time delayed. Could be rain delays in COL @ BOS, SEA @ NYY and TOR @ CWS but postponements are unlikely. Proceed accordingly!

It's a massive slate tonight and with it we have some quality options with six starters priced $9,500 or higher. Hunter Brown is the most expensive at $11,000 but worth spending up on as he's allowing only .8 HR/9 and combines that with a 32.1 strikeout rate. The Guardians have also been held under three runs in six of their last eight games.

We've also starred Logan Gilbert, Brayan Bello and Jose Soriano in our optimizer. Gilbert is our highest projected pitcher given his massive strikeout potential, and he also has a reasonable salary. Meanwhile, Bello gets an $1,800 discount compared to his FanDuel salary as a matchup against the Rockies is one we'll continue to attack. Note that Nathan Eovaldi, Chris Bassitt, Will Warren and Eury Perez all rank well in the metrics below.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 13-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*Some weather implications tonight. WSH @ STL is the most likely to potentially be postponed or have the start time delayed. Could be rain delays in COL @ BOS, SEA @ NYY and TOR @ CWS but postponements are unlikely. Proceed accordingly!

It's a massive slate tonight and with it we have some quality options with six starters priced $9,500 or higher. Hunter Brown is the most expensive at $11,000 but worth spending up on as he's allowing only .8 HR/9 and combines that with a 32.1 strikeout rate. The Guardians have also been held under three runs in six of their last eight games.

We've also starred Logan Gilbert, Brayan Bello and Jose Soriano in our optimizer. Gilbert is our highest projected pitcher given his massive strikeout potential, and he also has a reasonable salary. Meanwhile, Bello gets an $1,800 discount compared to his FanDuel salary as a matchup against the Rockies is one we'll continue to attack. Note that Nathan Eovaldi, Chris Bassitt, Will Warren and Eury Perez all rank well in the metrics below.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Logan Gilbert1417
Nathan Eovaldi2181
Hunter Brown32211
Sonny Gray43922
Robbie Ray510718
Nick Pivetta68621
Chris Bassitt712115
Will Warren8549
Shota Imanaga9231912
Seth Lugo1014133
Eury Perez119126
Brayan Bello1221242
Jose Soriano1371414
Joey Cantillo1415320
Clayton Kershaw15172017
Mitch Keller1661825
Nick Martinez17162115
Merrill Kelly18111024
Jacob Misiorowski1920516
Didier Fuentes20262213
Jeffrey Springs2122178
Simeon Woods Richardson22191523
Jake Irvin23242319
Kyle Freeland2413254
Aaron Civale25252626
Taijuan Walker26181610

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsBABIPStack Popularity
Red Sox6.81High
Blue Jays6.114High
Braves5.89High
Cardinals5.57Medium
Cubs5.417Medium
Athletics5.311Medium
Giants5.222Medium
Yankees5.15Medium
Reds4.96High
Astros4.73Medium
Dodgers4.78High
Twins4.621High
Marlins4.52High
Rangers4.325Low
Royals4.319Medium
Padres4.318Low
Mariners4.313High
Brewers4.312Medium
Angels4.023Low
Phillies3.74Medium
Pirates3.515Medium
Diamondbacks3.520Low
White Sox3.424Low
Nationals2.816Low
Rockies2.610Low
Guardians2.626Low

My primary team stack targets

Red Sox vs. LHP Freeland (5.49 ERA, 1.58 WHIP). Key pieces: Connor Wong, Romy Gonzalez, Trevor Story, Ceddanne Rafaela, Roman Anthony

Blue Jays vs. RHP Civale (5.36 FIP, 1.7 HR/9). Key pieces: Vladimir Guerrero, Addison Barger, Nathan Lukes, George Springer, Bo Bichette

Braves vs. LHP Springs (4.77 FIP, 1.5 HR/9). Key pieces: Sean Murphy, Austin Riley, Jurickson Profar, Marcell Ozuna, Ronald Acuna

Mariners vs. RHP Warren (5.02 ERA, 1.42 WHIP). Key pieces: Luke Raley, Jorge Polanco, J.P. Crawford, Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez

Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.