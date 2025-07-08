Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 13-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

*Some weather implications tonight. WSH @ STL is the most likely to potentially be postponed or have the start time delayed. Could be rain delays in COL @ BOS, SEA @ NYY and TOR @ CWS but postponements are unlikely. Proceed accordingly!

It's a massive slate tonight and with it we have some quality options with six starters priced $9,500 or higher. Hunter Brown is the most expensive at $11,000 but worth spending up on as he's allowing only .8 HR/9 and combines that with a 32.1 strikeout rate. The Guardians have also been held under three runs in six of their last eight games.

We've also starred Logan Gilbert, Brayan Bello and Jose Soriano in our optimizer. Gilbert is our highest projected pitcher given his massive strikeout potential, and he also has a reasonable salary. Meanwhile, Bello gets an $1,800 discount compared to his FanDuel salary as a matchup against the Rockies is one we'll continue to attack. Note that Nathan Eovaldi, Chris Bassitt, Will Warren and Eury Perez all rank well in the metrics below.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are