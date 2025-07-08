Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings
In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 13-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.
*Some weather implications tonight. WSH @ STL is the most likely to potentially be postponed or have the start time delayed. Could be rain delays in COL @ BOS, SEA @ NYY and TOR @ CWS but postponements are unlikely. Proceed accordingly!
It's a massive slate tonight and with it we have some quality options with six starters priced $9,500 or higher. Hunter Brown is the most expensive at $11,000 but worth spending up on as he's allowing only .8 HR/9 and combines that with a 32.1 strikeout rate. The Guardians have also been held under three runs in six of their last eight games.
We've also starred Logan Gilbert, Brayan Bello and Jose Soriano in our optimizer. Gilbert is our highest projected pitcher given his massive strikeout potential, and he also has a reasonable salary. Meanwhile, Bello gets an $1,800 discount compared to his FanDuel salary as a matchup against the Rockies is one we'll continue to attack. Note that Nathan Eovaldi, Chris Bassitt, Will Warren and Eury Perez all rank well in the metrics below.
Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are
|Pitcher
|Fantasy Points
|FIP
|K%
|Opponent K%
|Logan Gilbert
|1
|4
|1
|7
|Nathan Eovaldi
|2
|1
|8
|1
|Hunter Brown
|3
|2
|2
|11
|Sonny Gray
|4
|3
|9
|22
|Robbie Ray
|5
|10
|7
|18
|Nick Pivetta
|6
|8
|6
|21
|Chris Bassitt
|7
|12
|11
|5
|Will Warren
|8
|5
|4
|9
|Shota Imanaga
|9
|23
|19
|12
|Seth Lugo
|10
|14
|13
|3
|Eury Perez
|11
|9
|12
|6
|Brayan Bello
|12
|21
|24
|2
|Jose Soriano
|13
|7
|14
|14
|Joey Cantillo
|14
|15
|3
|20
|Clayton Kershaw
|15
|17
|20
|17
|Mitch Keller
|16
|6
|18
|25
|Nick Martinez
|17
|16
|21
|15
|Merrill Kelly
|18
|11
|10
|24
|Jacob Misiorowski
|19
|20
|5
|16
|Didier Fuentes
|20
|26
|22
|13
|Jeffrey Springs
|21
|22
|17
|8
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|22
|19
|15
|23
|Jake Irvin
|23
|24
|23
|19
|Kyle Freeland
|24
|13
|25
|4
|Aaron Civale
|25
|25
|26
|26
|Taijuan Walker
|26
|18
|16
|10
Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact
Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:
|Team
|Implied Runs
|BABIP
|Stack Popularity
|Red Sox
|6.8
|1
|High
|Blue Jays
|6.1
|14
|High
|Braves
|5.8
|9
|High
|Cardinals
|5.5
|7
|Medium
|Cubs
|5.4
|17
|Medium
|Athletics
|5.3
|11
|Medium
|Giants
|5.2
|22
|Medium
|Yankees
|5.1
|5
|Medium
|Reds
|4.9
|6
|High
|Astros
|4.7
|3
|Medium
|Dodgers
|4.7
|8
|High
|Twins
|4.6
|21
|High
|Marlins
|4.5
|2
|High
|Rangers
|4.3
|25
|Low
|Royals
|4.3
|19
|Medium
|Padres
|4.3
|18
|Low
|Mariners
|4.3
|13
|High
|Brewers
|4.3
|12
|Medium
|Angels
|4.0
|23
|Low
|Phillies
|3.7
|4
|Medium
|Pirates
|3.5
|15
|Medium
|Diamondbacks
|3.5
|20
|Low
|White Sox
|3.4
|24
|Low
|Nationals
|2.8
|16
|Low
|Rockies
|2.6
|10
|Low
|Guardians
|2.6
|26
|Low
My primary team stack targets
Red Sox vs. LHP Freeland (5.49 ERA, 1.58 WHIP). Key pieces: Connor Wong, Romy Gonzalez, Trevor Story, Ceddanne Rafaela, Roman Anthony
Blue Jays vs. RHP Civale (5.36 FIP, 1.7 HR/9). Key pieces: Vladimir Guerrero, Addison Barger, Nathan Lukes, George Springer, Bo Bichette
Braves vs. LHP Springs (4.77 FIP, 1.5 HR/9). Key pieces: Sean Murphy, Austin Riley, Jurickson Profar, Marcell Ozuna, Ronald Acuna
Mariners vs. RHP Warren (5.02 ERA, 1.42 WHIP). Key pieces: Luke Raley, Jorge Polanco, J.P. Crawford, Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez
Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success
Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:
- Corey Seager: 4-for-5, HR; .800 BA, 2.257 OPS
- Bryce Harper: 6-for-12, 2 HR; .500 BA, 1.708 OPS
- Jonathan India: 8-for-18, HR; .444 BA, 1.389 OPS
- Vladimir Guerrero: 5-for-14, 2 HR; .357 BA, 1.256 OPS
- Fernando Tatis: 10-for-28, 4 HR; .357 BA, 1.241 OPS
- Luis Arraez: 4-for-11, 4 XBH; .364 BA, 1.235 OPS
- Christian Yelich: 9-for-25, 2 HR; .360 BA, 1.069 OPS
- Eugenio Suarez: 3-for-14, 2 HR; .214 BA, .955 OPS
- Tommy Pham: 7-for-15, 2 2B; .467 BA, 1.067 OPS
- Alec Bohm: 4-for-10, SB; .400 BA, .855 OPS
- Andrew Benintendi: 5-for-16, HR; .313 BA, .853 OPS
- Aaron Judge: 4-for-13, 2 2B; .308 BA, .962 OPS
