Eury Perez News: Throws five in defeat

Perez (3-3) took the loss after throwing five innings, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out five, during Monday's 2-1 loss to the Padres.

Perez gave the Marlins five solid innings, but the team did not give him much offense to work with in a loss he probably deserved better in. The right-hander has really cemented his status as the top pitcher for Miami since returning from Tommy John surgery, working on a streak of seven straight starts allowing three runs or fewer going back to his second start this season. The 22-year-old has been especially good over his last four starts, going 3-1 with a stingy 1.17 ERA while allowing just 11 hits and striking out 26 batters over 23 innings. His next start is lined up to be on the road at the red-hot Brewers.