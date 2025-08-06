Carter was placed on the injured list Saturday due to back spasms, but the young outfielder doesn't appear to be tracking toward an extended stay on the shelf. Assuming the shot in his back yields the desired effect, Carter could start hitting, running and playing defense over the weekend before potentially heading out on a rehab assignment. With Carter out, the Rangers have been using Wyatt Langford as their primary center fielder, which has opened up more reps for Alejandro Osuna and Sam Haggerty in left field.