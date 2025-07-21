Evan Carter News: On bench against southpaw
Carter is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Athletics.
The Rangers are facing a lefty starter (Jacob Lopez) on Monday, so the left-handed-hitting Carter will remain on the bench for a second day in a row after sitting against the Detroit ace Tarik Skubal in Sunday's 2-1 loss. The newly recalled Michael Helman will spell Carter in center field in the series opener with the Athletics.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now