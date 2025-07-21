Menu
Evan Carter News: On bench against southpaw

Published on July 21, 2025

Carter is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Athletics.

The Rangers are facing a lefty starter (Jacob Lopez) on Monday, so the left-handed-hitting Carter will remain on the bench for a second day in a row after sitting against the Detroit ace Tarik Skubal in Sunday's 2-1 loss. The newly recalled Michael Helman will spell Carter in center field in the series opener with the Athletics.

Evan Carter
Texas Rangers
