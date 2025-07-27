Evan Carter News: Triples in win

Carter went 1-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning win over Atlanta.

Carter knocked in the Rangers' first run in the second inning with a triple and then scored to even the score at 2-2. He's knocked in runs in two straight contests. It's been a rough start to the second half for Carter, who went hitless over his first 12 at-bats following the All-Star break.