Ezequiel Tovar News: Goes yard in three-hit effort

Tovar went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 10-6 win over the Twins.

Tovar lost most of the first half of the season to hip and oblique injuries, which has made it tough for him to get in a rhythm. He's now 4-for-8 across two games after being activated off the injured list for the start of the second half. The shortstop is batting .272 with a .747 OPS, 13 RBI, 16 runs scored and two stolen bases across 146 plate appearances this season and should settle into a starting role as long as he can stay healthy.