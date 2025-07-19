Ezequiel Tovar News: Hits fifth in return
Tovar went 1-for-4 on Friday against the Twins.
Tovar has been sidelined since early June with an oblique strain but returned to hit fifth in the order. That was a departure from earlier in the season, when he primarily hit second in the lineup. With all three of Tyler Freeman, Mickey Moniak and Jordan Beck hitting relatively well, Tovar could stay in the middle of the order for the foreseeable future.
