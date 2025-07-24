Felix Bautista Injury: Out with shoulder discomfort

The Orioles placed Bautista on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right shoulder discomfort.

Bautista was unavailable to pitch during Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Cleveland due to an undisclosed injury, and the Orioles have now revealed that the closer's shoulder is bothering him. Per interim manager Tony Mansolino, Bautista will undergo an MRI on Friday to determine the severity of the injury, according to Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com. Bautista's name has come up in trade rumors, but the injury likely means he's staying put ahead of the July 31 deadline. Seranthony Dominguez is the favorite to receive the bulk of the save chances for Baltimore while Bautista is shelved, although Mansolino indicated Thursday that he'll play matchups late in games, Brendan Mortensen of MASNSports.com reports.