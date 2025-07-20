Felix Bautista News: Hangs on for 19th save

Bautista earned the save in Sunday's 5-3 win over Tampa Bay, allowing a run on one hit and three walks in the ninth inning. He struck out two.

Bautista certainly appeared to be rusty in his first appearances since the All-Star break. While he managed to strike out Junior Caminero to leave the bases loaded, Bautista needed 34 pitches to get through the ninth inning, just 18 of which were strikes. The right-hander was dominant heading into the break, allowing just one run while striking out 27 in his previous 16 innings. Overall, Bautista is 19-for-20 in save chances this year while posting a 2.60 ERA with a 1.13 WHIP and 50:23 K:BB over 34.2 innings.