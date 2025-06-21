Fernando Tatis News: Blasts homer in win

Tatis went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Royals.

Tatis gave the Padres some breathing room with his two-out homer in the seventh inning. His slump at the plate had reached 15 hitless at-bats prior to the long ball, which was his first homer since May 27 versus the Marlins. In that 21-game power drought, he batted .237 and slugged .289, though his 15:13 BB:K in that span helped him get on base at a .383 clip. Overall, Tatis is at a .268/.357/.461 slash line with 14 homers, 34 RBI, 56 runs scored and 15 stolen bases over 74 contests this season.