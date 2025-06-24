Fernando Tatis News: Mashes monster homer in loss

Tatis went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in a loss to the Nationals on Monday.

Tatis notched just one hit, but he certainly made it count, slugging a 435-foot, three-run shot in the ninth inning. The star outfielder appears to be getting his power stroke back, belting two home runs over his past three contests following a 21-game homer drought. Tatis is still batting jut .125 (3-for-24) over his past seven contests, however.