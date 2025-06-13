Forrest Whitley News: Dealt to Tampa Bay
The Astros traded Whitely to Tampa Bay on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Per Chandler Rome of The Athletic, the Astros will receive cash considerations. Whitley was sidelined for a significant portion of the first two months of the 2025 season due to a pair of knee injuries. He stumbled to a 12.27 ERA over 7.1 innings in five appearances with the Astros before being designated for assignment Sunday. The 27-year-old will get a fresh start with the Rays and look to reclaim his 2024 form, when he logged a 1.89 ERA over 33.1 innings at Triple-A Sugar Land and threw 3.1 scoreless innings for the Astros.
