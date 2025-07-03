Forrest Whitley News: Stays in organization

The Rays outrighted Whitley to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Whitley was booted from the Rays' 40-man roster after yielding 10 runs (eight earned) over 4.2 innings covering five appearances, but he went unclaimed in the waivers process and will remain in the organization. Tampa Bay will have an opportunity to continue working with the former top prospect in hopes that it can eventually trigger improvement.