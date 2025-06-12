Framber Valdez News: Another dominant performance

Valdez (7-4) recorded the win Thursday against the White Sox after giving up two runs on seven hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out 12.

After fanning what was originally a season-high 11 in his last start, Valdez one-upped himself Thursday by setting another season high in strikeouts. The star left-hander produced a whopping 20 whiffs, and he also worked at least five innings while surrendering two runs or fewer for the 10th time in 14 outings during 2025. Valdez sports a reliable 3.10 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 96:28 K:BB over 90 innings, and his next start is slated for next week against an Athletics club that's slugging a dismal .291 versus lefties since May 14.