Framber Valdez News: Blanks Cubs for ninth win

Valdez (9-4) picked up the win Sunday against the Cubs, allowing five hits and two walks with six strikeouts over six scoreless innings.

Valdez posted a second straight scoreless start, and he's now gone 13 consecutive innings without allowing a run. His ERA is down to 2.72 on the year, which would be his best since 2018. In his last seven starts, Valdez is 6-0 with a 1.57 ERA and a 49:20 K:BB across 46 innings. His next start is tentatively scheduled to come against the Dodgers next weekend.