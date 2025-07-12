Framber Valdez News: Dazzles in no-decision

Valdez allowed an unearned run on four hits and struck out 10 without walking a batter over six innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Saturday.

Valdez's own wild pitch allowed Sam Haggerty to score in the first inning, but that was the southpaw's lone mistake. It wouldn't be the only blunder for his team, as Josh Hader blew his first save of the year, denying Valdez the win. Valdez has racked up all three of his double-digit strikeout performances over his last seven starts, a span in which he's given up a total of 11 runs (10 earned) over 43 innings. For the season, he's at a 2.75 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 125:41 K:BB through 121 innings across 19 starts.