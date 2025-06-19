Framber Valdez News: Gets ample run support in victory

Valdez (8-4) earned the win over the Athletics on Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and five walks while striking out three batters over six innings.

Valdez didn't have his best stuff Wednesday -- he issued a season-high five walks and notched just three strikeouts -- but he admirably managed to mostly work out of trouble to register a quality start. The southpaw trailed 1-0 after two innings, though Houston's offense kicked into gear after that, helping Valdez cruise to a relatively comfortable win. The 31-year-old held a 1-4 record through seven starts this season, but since then he's collected seven victories in eight outings, posting a 2.13 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 62:18 K:BB over 55 frames during the latter span. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which is projected to be a home tilt against the Phillies.