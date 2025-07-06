Framber Valdez News: Recovers from slow start to earn win
Valdez (10-4) notched the victory against the Dodgers on Saturday, surrendering four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over six innings.
Valdez served up a solo homer to Mookie Betts in the first inning and was tagged for another run in the second. Houston scored the game's next five runs, however, and Valdez protected a lead despite giving up a two-run blast to Miguel Rojas in the fourth frame. This was the first time the southpaw has given up four runs in a start since May 2, but he nonetheless improved his record to 8-0 over his past 10 games. With 10 victories on the campaign, Valdez is tied for the MLB lead with Tarik Skubal and Max Fried.
