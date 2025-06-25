Menu
Framber Valdez News: Throws seven scoreless

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 25, 2025 at 4:39pm

Valdez didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Philadelphia, allowing four hits and four walks while striking out three over seven scoreless innings.

Valdez delivered his first scoreless outing since April 8, blanking the Phillies despite struggling with his control. The 31-year-old lefty has now walked at least four batters and struck out three in two consecutive starts. In his last four starts, Valdez has a 2.16 ERA and a 29:13 K:BB across 25 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Cubs on Sunday in his next turn through the rotation.

