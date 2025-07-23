Francisco Alvarez News: Getting afternoon off

Alvarez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

After getting called up from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Alvarez started behind the plate in the first two contests of the series and went 2-for-6 with a home run, a double, two walks, two RBI and two additional runs. Luis Torrens will get the nod behind the plate for Wednesday's day game, but so long as he's swinging a hot bat, Alvarez could be in store for the bulk of the starts at catcher.