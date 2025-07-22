Francisco Alvarez News: Makes immediate impact in return

Alvarez went 1-for-2 with two walks, a double and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Angels.

Called back up from Triple-A Syracuse earlier in the day, Alvarez got a standing ovation from the Citi Field crowd when he came to the plate for his first at-bat, and the 23-year-old catcher rewarded the Mets' faithful with a strong overall performance that included throwing out Zach Neto on a steal attempt in the seventh inning. Alvarez has a brutal start to the season both offensively and defensively but is just two years removed from a 25-homer campaign, and he appeared to regain his power stroke at Syracuse, launching 11 long balls in only 19 games with a 1.233 OPS. The Mets will give him every opportunity to re-establish himself as the franchise's backstop of the present and future over the final months of 2025.