Francisco Alvarez News: Set to return to big leagues

Alvarez is expected to be called up from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Alvarez will return to the major-league roster after being sent down to Syracuse on June 22. The catcher caught fire at Triple-A, batting .299 with 11 home runs, 24 RBI and 17 runs scored over 19 contests following his demotion. Alvarez will now compete with Luis Torrens for starts behind the plate with the Mets.