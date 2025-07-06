Menu
Francisco Lindor News: Crosses plate four times Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 6, 2025

Lindor went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, four runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's win over the Yankees.

The top of the Mets' order carried the day in a 12-6 romp, with Lindor helping to set the table for Pete Alonso (two homers, five RBI) and Brandon Nimmo (second grand slam in four days). The steal was Lindor's first since June 7, and on the season the All-Star shortstop is slashing .261/.332/.455 with 17 homers, 14 pilfers, 47 RBI and 57 runs in 88 contests.

