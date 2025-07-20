Freddie Freeman Injury: Avoids major injury

Freeman (wrist) suffered a left wrist contusion and underwent X-rays, which came back negative, following Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Brewers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Freeman left Sunday's series finale in the bottom of the six inning after being hit in the left wrist by a sinker from Jose Quintana. The 35-year-old appears to have avoided a major injury and manager Dave Roberts described Freeman to be in the "day-to-day category" after the contest. The Dodgers will begin a three-game set with the Twins at home Monday, and Freeman's status will be worth monitoring.