Freddie Freeman headshot

Freddie Freeman News: Planned day off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Freeman is receiving a planned day off Sunday against the Cubs, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Freeman will get a breather as the Dodgers wrap their series with Chicago. Manager Dave Roberts explained that the team didn't want the first baseman playing the entire six-game homestand without any rest, resulting in Freeman's absence from Sunday's lineup. Freeman will likely be back in action Monday for the team's series opener versus the Rockies at home.

Freddie Freeman
Los Angeles Dodgers
