Freddie Freeman News: Planned day off
Freeman is receiving a planned day off Sunday against the Cubs, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
Freeman will get a breather as the Dodgers wrap their series with Chicago. Manager Dave Roberts explained that the team didn't want the first baseman playing the entire six-game homestand without any rest, resulting in Freeman's absence from Sunday's lineup. Freeman will likely be back in action Monday for the team's series opener versus the Rockies at home.
