Freddie Freeman News: Plays hero Wednesday

Freeman went 2-for-5 with a run, a stolen base and two RBI in Wednesday's 4-3 win against Minnesota.

Freeman capped a ninth-inning comeback with a two-out, two-run, walk-off single that just evaded the reach of a diving Harrison Bader. The knock was Freeman's second hit of the game, marking just his second multi-hit appearance over his past 15 contests. The All-Star first baseman is batting an uncharacteristically poor .204 during that stretch, though he's still at a .295 batting average on the campaign, third-best among qualified National League hitters.