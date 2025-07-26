Freddy Fermin News: Lifts third homer

Fermin went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 6-4 loss to the Guardians in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Fermin went 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter in the day game before spelling Salvador Perez behind the dish in the nightcap. While Fermin has carved out a decent share of playing time in July, he has gone just 4-for-23 (.174) with seven strikeouts over his last 10 games. Overall, the catcher is slashing .262/.315/.350 with three homers, 10 RBI, 16 runs scored, seven doubles and no stolen bases across 198 plate appearances.