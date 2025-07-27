Freddy Fermin News: Resting up Sunday

Fermin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Fermin had started in three of the Royals' previous four games, but he'll get a breather Sunday while Salvador Perez covers first base and No. 3 backstop Luke Maile gets a turn behind the plate. Though the Royals recently bolstered their lineup with the acquisition of Randal Grichuk, Jac Caglianone's (hamstring) move to the injured list should allow Fermin's playing time to remain relatively stable while Perez continues to see more starts at first base or designated hitter.