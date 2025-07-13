Freddy Peralta News: Another stellar start
Peralta (11-4) picked up the win Sunday against Washington, allowing one run on three hits and one walk over 6.2 innings. He struck out seven.
Peralta tallied a third consecutive quality start and pitched into the seventh inning for the first time since his second start of the season. The 29-year-old has come away with a win in six straight appearances, and he owns a 2.60 ERA and a 40:6 K:BB across 34.2 innings. He's tied with Max Fried for the league lead in wins. Peralta is slated to pitch against the Dodgers next weekend.
