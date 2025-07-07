Freddy Peralta News: Dominates in 10th win

Peralta (10-4) picked up the win Monday against the Dodgers, allowing five hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over six scoreless innings.

Peralta delivered his fourth scoreless start of the season, shutting down the Dodgers and striking out more than six batters for the sixth time this season. The 29-year-old has allowed fewer than four runs in 10 consecutive starts, logging a 6-1 record, a 2.82 ERA and a 59:18 K:BB across 54.1 innings. He'll look to keep the ball rolling this weekend against Washington.