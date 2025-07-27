Gabriel Arias News: Starts at shortstop Saturday
Arias started at shortstop in both ends of Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals and went a combined 1-for-6 with a double.
Arias was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday and back at the position he held prior to his ankle injury. He and Brayan Rocchio made up the middle infield for both games Saturday and could share the two positions along with Daniel Schneemann going forward.
