Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Gabriel Moreno headshot

Gabriel Moreno Injury: CT scan on tap this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Moreno will undergo a CT scan this week to check the healing of the hairline fracture in his right index finger, MLB.com reports.

If the scan shows that Moreno has made sufficient progress, he could be allowed to begin some baseball activities. Moreno was moved to the 60-day injured list over the weekend, making him ineligible to return to the Diamondbacks' active roster until mid-August.

Gabriel Moreno
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now