Gabriel Moreno Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

Moreno (finger) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday.

Moreno was hit by a wild pitch June 6, and after attempting to play through the injury, he was placed on the IL on June 19. It was revealed shortly after that he sustained a hairline fracture in his right index finger. The catcher hasn't been cleared to hit or throw. The move will keep him sidelined until at least mid-August. Jose Herrera and James McCann should handle most of the catching duties while Moreno is out.