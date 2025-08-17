Crochet tied his season high in runs allowed in his last start, but he rebounded with a dominant performance against the Marlins. The lone run attributed to Crochet came in the third inning via a solo home run by Eric Wagaman. Crochet has struck out eight or more in three of his last four starts, and Sunday's outing was his first no-decision in eight appearances. In 25 starts this season, Crochet has a 2.43 ERA and a 196:41 K:BB across 159.1 innings. He's on pace to face the Yankees next weekend.