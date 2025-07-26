Garrett Crochet News: Punches out 10 Dodgers in victory

Crochet (12-4) earned the win over the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing two runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out 10 batters over six innings.

Crochet endured a rough first frame, giving up two runs on a pair of solo homers. The southpaw bounced back quickly, however, keeping Los Angeles off the scoreboard for the remainder of his six frames. The All-Star hurler racked up an impressive 20 whiffs en route to 10 strikeouts, marking the fifth time this season he's recorded double-digit punchouts in an outing. Crochet now lead leads the majors with 175 Ks on the campaign, and he ranks fourth among qualified starters with a 2.23 ERA. He's also tied for the league lead with 12 wins while registering a 1.09 WHIP through 141.1 innings spanning 22 starts.