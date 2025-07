Lux is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

With southpaw Austin Gomber on the mound for Colorado, the left-handed-hitting Lux will take a seat after he started in each of the Reds' last seven games. Lux will give up his spot in the lineup to Santiago Espinal, who starts at third base while Noelvi Marte serves as the Reds' designated hitter.